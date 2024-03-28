Muscat – The Ministry of Labour (MoL) announced a significant achievement on Wednesday in which it surpassed its employment target for 2023, attaining 115% of its goal in creating job opportunities in both the government and private sectors.

The ministry also revealed ongoing efforts to bolster employment by generating a thousand new jobs through a development agreement focused on inspection and security support services. This initiative not only aims to create employment but also safeguard small and medium enterprises (SMEs) against unfair competition, address hidden trade practices, and enhance inspection and security services.

These announcements were made at MoL’s annual conference, themed ‘Renewed Labour Market and Regulated Employment Sectors’.

MoL’s strategy encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives aimed at addressing unemployment, improving professional standards and fostering a skilled workforce across the nation. It emphasises the importance of national training programmes for jobseekers, bolstering recruitment efforts and enhancing human capital development within administrative units through performance evaluation.

Last year, the ministry successfully implemented various initiatives that led to the employment of over 40,000 individuals, surpassing the target of 35,000. These included more than 20,000 opportunities in the government sector, over 17,000 in the private sector, and over 2,000 through non-employment-linked training programmes.

Additionally, over 29,000 individuals entered the job market, taking the total to close to 70,000 jobs (first-time and experienced workers).

Looking ahead, MoL is set to focus on attracting investments through the development of labour market policies, implementing the National Professional Standards Strategy and monitoring the national employment policy.

Additionally, the ministry is committed to advancing digital transformation by enhancing electronic links with government units, amending recruitment and work permit systems, and introducing new services through the Ma’ak mobile application. This digital shift aims to streamline processes for employers and employees alike and facilitate remote working arrangements for ministry staff.

MoL’s efforts align with Oman Vision 2040, targeting strategic development in the labour market, education, learning and national capacity building. These initiatives underscore Oman’s commitment to shaping a dynamic and competitive workforce, ready to meet future demands of the sultanate’s growing economy.

