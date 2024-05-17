Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QFC partners with Unicor...
INNOVATION

QFC partners with Unicorn Media to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Qatar

According to QFCA, this partnership will be realised through a series of innovation events, programmes, and projects across different business sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 17, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARINNOVATION
PHOTO

The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA) and Unicorn Media have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a framework aimed at strengthening Qatar’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to QFCA, this partnership will be realised through a series of innovation events, programmes, and projects across different business sectors.

QFCA, the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), is a premier onshore financial and business hub in the region while its latest partner, a media services company, produces the ground-breaking business reality show ‘Unicorn Hunters’. This show provides a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to investors worldwide, offering them funding opportunities.

In a press statement, QFC CEO Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida underlined the importance of this collaboration, saying: “This partnership reflects QFC’s ongoing efforts in supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and empowering local startups and SMEs by providing a conducive business environment and an advanced innovation ecosystem that help them grow and expand.”

The MoU outlines the formation of strategic partnerships with business accelerators, incubators, and global innovation hubs, providing entrepreneurs the opportunity to establish their businesses in Qatar and take advantage of QFC’s competitive facilities and incentives.

The collaboration between QFCA and Unicorn Media aims to identify and nurture startups and innovative projects within Qatar, selecting the most promising candidates to participate in the “Unicorn Hunters” show.

According to QFC, this initiative will not only provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas to a global audience but will also attract international attention to Qatar’s growing innovation landscape.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024 yesterday (May 16), Unicorn Media CEO and co-founder Silvina Moschini said they want to integrate with Qatar’s innovation ecosystem and present the opportunities to global investors through ‘Unicorn Hunters’, allowing entrepreneurs to fundraise.

“We did the first one in Los Angeles in Hollywood. The show will bring Filipino, Argentinian, and African entrepreneurs (among others) to Qatar and they will be pitching to the world. So people from all over the world will see it... this will be a massive amplification of Qatar’s capabilities to showcase the incentives, programmes, and funding opportunities,” she said.

Moschini highlighted Qatar’s strategic position in fostering innovation, saying that “Qatar emerged as the perfect bridge connecting the innovative minds of the East and the West, fostering a unique blend of diverse perspectives and groundbreaking ideas”.

“As the driving force behind ‘Unicorn Hunters’, our mission is to propel innovation further by empowering high-growth companies through global crowd-financing. By partnering with the government of Qatar and QFC, our leading partner in ecosystem building and innovation in the East, we are not only strengthening our global network but also paving the way for a new era of collaboration and prosperity,” she said in a statement.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

SCIENCE

Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science

Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science
Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science
CYBERSECURITY

Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime

Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime
Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime
DIPLOMACY

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
ENERGY

QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar

QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar
QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar
ENERGY

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting
Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting
EMPLOYMENT

UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules

UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules
UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade

UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade
UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade
MEDIA

Media City Qatar signs deal with QRDI

Media City Qatar signs deal with QRDI
Media City Qatar signs deal with QRDI
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

2.

Dubai’s home prices, rents surged more than 20% in March due to heavy demand

3.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Fortress Management complete acquisition of alternative investor Fortress

4.

Saudi wealth fund PIF reduces holdings of US equities – report

5.

UAE sovereign fund ADIA part of consortium seeking to privatise Malaysia Airports

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QRDI chief calls for 'Responsible innovation' for human progress in Qatar

2

Qatar: Barzan Holdings signs deal with HBKU for cooperation in research, innovation

3

Qatar Museums, Microsoft to enhance visitor experience

4

Qatar Trading Company and Doosan Bobcat EMEA in a strategic partnership

5

Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AVIATION

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’
Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

LATEST VIDEO

SAUDI ARABIA

VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses

VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses
VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size
Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size
LOGISTICS

UAE's AD Ports unit launches in Türkiye as part of expansion plans

INVESTMENT

Saudi wealth fund PIF increased holdings in Chinese stocks in Q1 2024

ECONOMY

Moody's affirms Kuwait's rating at 'A1' on strong fiscal buffers

LATEST NEWS
1

Dollar edges up but still set for weekly decline

2

European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

3

Hong Kong Q1 GDP expands 2.7% y/y

4

Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio at end-March up to 109%

5

N. Korea fires ballistic missiles after denying Russia arms transfers

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds