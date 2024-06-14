Social media
Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council wraps up the seventh round of Corporate Innovation Leaders Program

In collaboration with Alchemist Accelerator, a top worldwide accelerator for corporate startups, the 7th Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP) was attended by leaders

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 14, 2024
Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has completed its 7th Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP), a four-day training aimed at providing corporate leaders with the tools and tactics they need to promote business growth and innovation.

In collaboration with Alchemist Accelerator, a top worldwide accelerator for corporate startups, the 7th Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP) was attended by leaders, seasoned executives, and forward-thinking professionals from Sidra Medicine, Qatari Diar, Milaha, Qatar Airways, Kahramaa, Qatar University, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and others.

Over four consecutive days, participants were able to engage in various sessions, case studies, and discussions, focusing on improving corporate innovation efforts and supporting emerging startups to succeed in a knowledge-based ecosystem that is centered around innovation, QRDI said in a press statement today.

The statement added that participants in the QRDI Council's Corporate Innovation Leaders Program benefit from a range of opportunities, including admission to Alchemist's exclusive network of global corporate innovators, startup founders, and venture capitalists. Additionally, through QRDI Councils Qatar Open Innovation (QOI) Program, LLEs participating in the CILP partner with QRDI Council as "Opportunities' Owners" gaining access to a diverse pool of innovators and solution providers (including MNCs, SMEs, and startups) in order to collaborate with them to develop solutions based on best practices in open innovation on a global scale.

RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka stated, "The CILP is a step forward towards achieving Qatar's National Vision for 2030. It demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation in the region, and we are excited to witness the 7th edition of the program providing more participants with the means and knowledge they need to drive innovation in their organizations and startups and companies that can solve innovative solutions for their companies."

QRDI Council has effectively collaborated with 198 leaders and 30 Large Local Enterprises (LLEs) in Qatar. The Council's growing list of partners demonstrates its dedication to empowering all entities in Qatar to become active players in an ecosystem characterized by innovation.
Kuwait Public Prosecution remands citizen, expat in Al-Mangaf fire case

Tokyo to host 5th Arab-Japanese Economic Forum in July

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs inaugurates Ministry of Municipality's Strategy 2024-2030 in Qatar

Makkah records peak electricity demand during Hajj

Eid shopping fever in Qatar as retailers offer promos, discounts

Saudi: Roads General Authority launches initiative to assess roads using drones

QNB and Mastercard host Commercial Payments Forum on 'Digitisation and Beyond' in Qatar

Envoy hails expanding Italy-Qatar ties, economic diversification push

