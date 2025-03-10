Doha: Vodafone Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Innovation Streams, a consultancy company dedicated to promoting corporate innovation and accelerating business growth.

The MoU was formally signed at the Web Summit Qatar 2025 by Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, acting business unit director at Vodafone Qatar, and Syed Masud, Innovation Streams’ Partnerships manager, in the presence of Baran Yurdagul, chief operating officer (COO) at Vodafone Qatar.

Vodafone Qatar’s advanced connectivity solutions and Innovation Streams’ expertise in strategy and emerging technologies will be leveraged to explore new business opportunities, drive innovation, and enhance Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The partnership aims to create a platform for growth through various initiatives, including training sessions, consultations, joint product offerings, and access to exclusive resources - empowering the next generation of business leaders in Qatar.

Baran Yurdagul, COO at Vodafone Qatar, said: “As a key player in Qatar’s telecommunications sector, we are excited to partner with Innovation Streams to accelerate the growth of startups and foster innovation across the region. By leveraging our cutting- edge digital solutions and Innovation Streams’ expertise, we are confident this partnership will contribute to strengthening Qatar’s startup landscape and promoting sustainable growth.”

Ramzan Al Naimi, founder and CEO of Innovation Streams, said: “Our goal at Innovation Streams is to create a strong and supportive environment where startups and small businesses can thrive. We believe that access to the right knowledge, tools, and community support is essential for sustainable growth.

“Partnering with Vodafone strengthens this vision, allowing us to extend meaningful support to entrepreneurs. By working together, we can foster innovation, collaboration, and a lasting impact on Qatar’s entrepreneurial landscape.”

Vodafone Qatar provides comprehensive digital solutions, catering to consumer and business needs, including various connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) products that can be applied across industries, in varying contexts, to improve business operations, internal frameworks, employee and customer experience.

