Doha: Vodafone Qatar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Barzan University College in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology, Australia to advance information and communication technology (ICT) services.

The strategic partnership aims to leverage Vodafone Qatar's cutting-edge ICT capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation within the university, while also supporting the broader educational sector in Qatar.

As part of the collaboration, both entities will explore joint programs, workshops, and initiatives focused on promoting digital literacy, strengthening professional development, and fostering a culture of innovation.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Australian Embassy in Qatar, marking a significant step forward in advancing digital and academic development in higher education across the country.

Head of Public Sector Sales at Vodafone Qatar, Sheikh Sultan Al-Thani commented: "This MoU reflects our commitment to empowering educational institutions through technology, in alignment with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030. By partnering with Barzan University College, we aim to deliver tailored ICT solutions that not only enhance operational performance but also enrich the student experience. This collaboration supports QNV 2030's goal of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy and highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable progress."

For his art, Vice Chairman of Barzan University College, Dr Hassan Al Derham commented: "This partnership with Vodafone Qatar and Barzan University College in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology represents a powerful step toward integrating cutting-edge technology and innovation within higher education in Qatar."

He continued: "At Barzan University College, we are committed to preparing our students for the digital economy through real-world collaborations that bridge academia and industry. This MoU reinforces our vision of creating an education ecosystem that nurtures innovation, strengthens employability, and contributes meaningfully to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030."

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

