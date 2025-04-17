Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the outcomes of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's official talks session with HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his official visit to the State of Qatar on April 13-14, which embodied the depth and strength of the solid fraternal relations between the two countries, and what distinguishes them in terms of mutual trust and shared aspirations to develop and advance them in various fields, in a way that benefits the two brotherly peoples and contributes to preserving the security and stability of the region.

The joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks reflected the understanding prevailing between the two countries in regard to key regional and international issues, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian cause.

The statement also highlighted the two countries' commitment to continuing their joint efforts to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to civilians, and support reconstruction efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Cabinet also commended the outcomes of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's official talks session with HE President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto during his official visit to the State of Qatar on April 12-13, affirming that the visit, and the constructive talks that took place within its framework, have advanced relations between the two countries to a new phase of bilateral partnership, based on developing economic cooperation, enhancing investments, and deepening understanding, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and benefits the two friendly peoples.

The Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's important official talks session with HE President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Shara during his official visit to the State of Qatar on Tuesday, during which the two sides affirmed their aspiration to advance cooperation and bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the political and diplomatic fields, and strengthen joint coordination, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and their peoples and enhances security and stability in the region.

Afterwards, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, as it approved a draft Amiri decision amending some provisions of Amiri decision No. 14 of 2011 establishing an anti-doping laboratory, and a draft Amiri decision establishing Qatar Anti-Doping Agency. The proposal to establish this agency comes with the aim of strengthening efforts aimed at combating doping in the sports field.

The Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet decision to establish a digital safety committee for children and adolescents at the Ministry of Social Development and Family. The decision to establish this committee is based on a proposal submitted by the Shura Council, with the aim of presenting a comprehensive study on the state of digital safety for children and adolescents, and providing tailored recommendations to each relevant government agency, based on its mandate, to work towards creating a safe digital environment.

The Cabinet also approved a draft Cabinet decision to reorganize the committee to follow up on the implementation of food security policies in the public and private sectors. This draft, which was prepared by the Ministry of Municipality, comes within the framework of working to achieve the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2024-2030, which is to build a high-performance food system that supports a diversified and competitive Qatari economy, while achieving permanent harmony between economic, social and environmental development.

The Cabinet decided to approve the draft agreement establishing the Arab Energy Organization, which includes all the amendments to the agreement on establishing an organization of Arab petroleum exporting countries, as well as approving a draft protocol on immunities and privileges of the aforementioned organization and its employees, in addition to a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education between the State of Qatar's Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy of the Republic of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Cabinet also approved the draft agreement on mutual legal and judicial assistance in criminal matters between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan, the draft agreement on the extradition of accused persons between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan, the draft strategic partnership program on establishing a national strategy for intellectual property and enhancing capacity building between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the Korean Intellectual Property Office of the Republic of Korea, and the draft basic contribution agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations, represented by the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, for the Trust Fund for the Office of Human Rights NGO Support for the years 2025-2026.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and taking the appropriate decisions in their regard. The reports included a report on the outcomes of the work of the joint committee on re-examining the amendment of the terms and conditions for applying the stabilization of the electricity consumption bracket on productive farms, the third report of the team concerned with following up on the recommendations of the committee preparing a study on chemical and hazardous materials, dual-use materials and chemical precursors, a report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation - headed by HE Minister of Municipality, in the Real Estate Future Forum held in Riyadh (January 2025), and a report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation - headed by HE Minister of Labor, in the 102nd session of the Arab Labor Organization's Board of Directors held in Cairo (February 2025).

