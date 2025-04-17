Bahrain’s Parliament has narrowly approved an urgent proposal urging for the imposition of a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff on US imports.

In a tense and closely contested vote, MPs voted in favour of the move, citing the principle of reciprocity and provisions within the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

The proposal, led by second deputy speaker MP Ahmed Qarata and backed by four other MPs, aims to respond to what some legislators described as repeated violations of the FTA by the US, particularly in sectors potentially hitting Bahrain’s major industry and trade.

The vote saw a razor-thin majority pass the proposal by just two votes, highlighting deep divisions among legislators.

Heated exchanges erupted during the weekly session yesterday, reflecting broader concerns about potential repercussions on trade and political ties with Washington.

Mr Salman and Mr Qarata during the parliament session

“This is not a breach; this is our right,” shouted Mr Qarata. “We are not breaching the FTA; we are exercising our rights within its framework.

“Article 8 of the agreement allows us to take reciprocal action in case of unfair practices. The US has imposed measures that harm our industries and exports – we cannot remain silent.

“This proposal is a message that we are equals in this partnership, and we will not be treated otherwise.”

Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman MP Ahmed Al Salloom clashed sharply with fellow MPs during deliberations, especially with first deputy speaker Abdulnabi Salman, one of the co-signatories of the proposal.

Mr Al Salloom fiercely opposed the move, arguing it could lead to price increases on essential goods imported from the US, hurting ordinary Bahrainis.

“US products are deeply embedded in our markets – from food to electronics. Imposing tariffs will increase costs and hurt the consumer first. This isn’t just a political gesture – it has real economic consequences,” said Mr Al Salloom.

He further raised concerns that the proposal may also damage Bahrain’s reputation as a reliable trade partner.

The debate escalated when Mr Salman fired back at Al Salloom’s criticism, accusing him of ‘siding with foreign interests’, a suggestion he strongly refuted.

“Everyone knows Mr Al Salloom is a government drummer but being a US and Trump drummer is new. It’s shocking to see a fellow MP defend foreign interests over national ones,” alleged Mr Salman in the chamber.

Mr Al Salloom replied furiously: “I am a patriot and back what’s right, regardless of the source. This isn’t about America or Trump – this is about protecting our people from bad decisions that hit their wallets.”

US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause of new tariffs.

The proposal, while approved by Parliament, is non-binding but puts pressure on the government to take a definitive stance.

Under Bahraini law, the Cabinet will now review the recommendation and decide whether to act upon it or reject it.

Mr Al Salloom said the move could strain bilateral relations with the US, a key economic and defence ally, unless both sides reach an understanding under the FTA’s dispute mechanisms.

While some MPs hailed the vote as a bold assertion of national sovereignty, Mr Al Salloom warned it risked backfiring.

