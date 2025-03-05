QDB VP Enterprise Development Khalid Abdulla al-Mana and Alexander Wiedmer, co-managing partners at Rasmal Ventures, on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2025.

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has signed a co-operation agreement with Rasmal Ventures on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2025 to bolster Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting innovation, attracting global talent, and fostering local and regional growth opportunities for startups.



Through the collaboration, both parties seek to strengthen Qatar’s position as a global entrepreneurship hub, which will contribute to attracting top talent and empowering startups to access new regional and global markets.



The partnership focuses on supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation in Qatar by leveraging QDB’s Talent Community Programme with Rasmal Ventures joining as an official partner of the programme, which was designed to nurture a dynamic and diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem.



The partnership will enhance Qatar’s ability to attract global talent and innovators, offering a supportive environment for the growth of high-growth companies. The two organisations will also collaborate to exchange information on promising investment opportunities and foster cooperation in joint investment initiatives to enable startups to access the necessary resources and networks for their global expansion, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa region.



The two parties will also work to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Startup Qatar investment initiative by exploring joint investment opportunities and boosting the contribution of Rasmal Ventures to the programme, as well as expanding the scope of beneficiaries.



QDB VP Enterprise Development Khalid Abdulla al-Mana said the partnership reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to developing an advanced investment landscape in line with the highest global standards to empower startups and contribute to their sustainable growth.



“Through our collaboration with Rasmal Ventures, we aim to enhance investment flows and help entrepreneurs build extensive networks, enabling them to connect with regional and global investors.”



Dr Shaikha al-Jabir and Alexander Wiedmer, co-managing partners at Rasmal Ventures, emphasised that the work QDB and Startup Qatar are doing is immensely important for the economy and the innovation ecosystem. They added: “It is an enabler for VC funds as we are. We are delighted to partner with QDB to support the startups in the programme as they seek to grow.”



QDB’s latest partnership reflects its vision to foster an environment that supports the growth of entrepreneurial ventures, contributing to the development of the business ecosystem and boosting the competitiveness of startups both regionally and internationally. It also equips startups with the necessary tools to succeed, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional hub for innovation and investment in the region. This aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve economic diversification by empowering entrepreneurs and startups to thrive and grow.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).