RIYADH — The Saudi National Center for Palms and Dates revealed that Saudi Arabia's exports of dates reached SR1.695 billion during the year 2024.

According to the data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), the volume of dates production in the Kingdom exceeded 1.9 million tons last year, reflecting the Kingdom's high production capacity in the palm and dates sector.



Saudi dates have achieved remarkable expansion in global markets, with their exports reaching 133 countries around the world, with a 15.9 percent increase in value in 2024 compared to 2023. This growth is attributed to ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of Saudi dates and expand their global marketing reach. It underscores the growing importance of the palm and dates sector in supporting the national economy and diversifying sources of income.



Coinciding with the launch of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its pivotal role in boosting non-oil revenues, Saudi dates exports have witnessed a radical transformation. Since 2016, the value of the dates exports has increased by 192.5 percent. This cumulative annual growth of 12.7 percent reflects the Kingdom's continued success in consolidating its position as a major exporter of dates in international markets.



These figures confirm the growing importance of Saudi dates and their role in enhancing global food security. This achievement is a continuation of the significant support provided by the wise leadership for the palm and dates sector, as a fundamental pillar of the Kingdom's cultural and heritage identity.

This achievement is complemented by the integrated efforts between date producers and exporters and government agencies to facilitate export procedures and enhance their reach in global markets through effective partnerships with the private sector.

