Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar hosts side event i...
CYBERSECURITY

Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime

Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images

The side event aims to introduce Doha's Centre, its work, and its objectives and to highlight the importance of finding suitable solutions to the challenges and threats posed by cybercrime

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 17, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARCYBERSECURITY
PHOTO
The State of Qatar, in partnership with the Global Programme on Cybercrime, organized a side event on the sidelines of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) meeting in Vienna to introduce the Doha's UN Regional Centre for Combating Cybercrime.

The event was inaugurated by HE Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Division for Treaty Affairs in Vienna John Brandolino, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Austria and its Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organisations in Vienna Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, and HE Director of International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The side event aims to introduce Doha's Centre, its work, and its objectives and to highlight the importance of finding suitable solutions to the challenges and threats posed by cybercrime, and keeping up with related developments.

The participants from the State of Qatar stressed their commitment to staying updated on the latest developments in this field and the importance of international cooperation and joint efforts in combating this type of crime. They also affirmed the State of Qatar's readiness to support the efforts of the Doha UN Regional Centre for Combating Cybercrime, under UNODC in this regard.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

SCIENCE

Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science

Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science
Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science
DIPLOMACY

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
INNOVATION

QRDI chief calls for 'Responsible innovation' for human progress in Qatar

QRDI chief calls for 'Responsible innovation' for human progress in Qatar
QRDI chief calls for 'Responsible innovation' for human progress in Qatar
INNOVATION

QFC partners with Unicorn Media to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Qatar

QFC partners with Unicorn Media to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Qatar
QFC partners with Unicorn Media to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Qatar
ENERGY

QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar

QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar
QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar
ENERGY

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting
Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting
EMPLOYMENT

UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules

UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules
UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade

UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade
UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

2.

Dubai’s home prices, rents surged more than 20% in March due to heavy demand

3.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Fortress Management complete acquisition of alternative investor Fortress

4.

Saudi wealth fund PIF reduces holdings of US equities – report

5.

UAE sovereign fund ADIA part of consortium seeking to privatise Malaysia Airports

RELATED ARTICLES
1

National Cyber Security Agency warns public against phishing calls in Qatar

2

Qata: Kahramaa, NCSA in deal to improve cyber security

3

NCSA has worked intensively with state institutions to strengthen cyber defences in Qatar

4

Qatar Cloud, Cybersecurity Summit 2023 from Monday

5

NCSA organises workshops to boost national cyber security: Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AVIATION

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’
Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

LATEST VIDEO

SAUDI ARABIA

VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses

VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses
VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size
Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size
LOGISTICS

UAE's AD Ports unit launches in Türkiye as part of expansion plans

INVESTMENT

Saudi wealth fund PIF increased holdings in Chinese stocks in Q1 2024

ECONOMY

Moody's affirms Kuwait's rating at 'A1' on strong fiscal buffers

LATEST NEWS
1

Russian forces expanded area of active combat by almost 70km, Ukraine's army chief says

2

Dollar edges up but still set for weekly decline

3

European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

4

Hong Kong Q1 GDP expands 2.7% y/y

5

Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio at end-March up to 109%

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds