Doha, Qatar: With the aim of enhancing digital safety capabilities and raising the level of cyber awareness among employees of government and private entities, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is launching the National Cyber Security Academy this year.

The academy, which has received the necessary accreditation from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, will serve as a leading regional hub combining theoretical education with practical training.

This approach will enable trainees to gain real hands-on experience in dealing with various digital threats. The academy will offer a range of training programmes, including short-term courses and certificates of participation with the aim of developing the skills of employees in various sectors. On this occasion, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi said, “The Ministry is committed to enhancing lifelong learning opportunities across various fields, including cybersecurity, to increase Qatar’s readiness to face modern technical challenges.”

In the same context, NCSA President H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, said, “The academy is dedicated to training and qualifying national cadres, providing them with high professional skills aligned with the best internationally recognised professional standards in the field of cybersecurity. The academy will contribute significantly to the development of cyber capabilities and knowledge through research, development and modernisation in cybersecurity tools, policies and strategies.”

The academy will include several departments, each specialising in various administrative and training activities, including courses, workshops, and discussion groups.

Additionally, it includes a laboratory simulating real-life scenarios on how cybersecurity attacks are carried out.

The National Cyber Security Academy aims to enhance cybersecurity and digital safety indicators in Qatar, contribute to the development of a secure cyber environment, and raise awareness to the highest international standards.

Furthermore, the academy supports the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) in human, social, and continuous development.

