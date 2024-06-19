The youth body at Al Rayyan Club recently organised a workshop titled ‘Cyber Awareness’, held under the supervision of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth in collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Computing Sciences in Qatar.

The workshop aimed to address the increasing digital presence in Qatar and its impact on society, focusing on cyber safety and awareness among participants.

Faisal Al Hammadi, head of the youth body at Al Rayyan Club, emphasised the significance of the workshop, stating, “The workshop covered several crucial topics in cybersecurity, including fundamental concepts, cyber risks, methodologies for addressing them, and strategies for maintaining privacy and security.”

He also highlighted the workshop’s focus on familiarising participants with the center’s key cybersecurity services, and the role of users in enhancing cybersecurity awareness.

Furthermore, the workshop included practical scenarios and simulations of security incidents, along with discussions on their causes and preventive measures.

