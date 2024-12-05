Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has issued a forewarning against individuals pretending to be from the agency requesting for personal or banking information.

In a social media post, it confirmed that it does not communicate with individuals or request any banking or personal information from citizens and residents of the State of Qatar.

NCSA warned against dealing with any contact that impersonates the Agency, adding that responding to these impersonators increases the risk of cyber incidents or fraudulent operations that harms many.

In an earlier post, it had warned against cybercriminals exploiting remote access tools to hack devices that further leads to fraud, data theft or financial crimes. As a step to protect from such attacks, the agency listed a few pointers for general public to be aware of. These were



- No legitimate company will ask you to download specific software or applications to access it services.

- Never share online banking details or passwords with anyone.

- Avoid using public Wi-Fi to connect to the internet.

- Do not use USBs from unknown or untrusted sources.

- Financial institutions will not offer support over the phone unless contacted by you first.

