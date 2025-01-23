Doha - President of National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) HE Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki received President of Data Protection Authority of Turkey Dr Faruk Bilir and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.

The meeting provided an opportunity to showcase the ongoing efforts of the Agency’s National Data Privacy Protection Office and to explore avenues for further collaboration between the two sides.

The visit is part of the Agency’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of data privacy protection.

