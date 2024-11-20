The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has unveiled the eleventh edition of its highly anticipated annual event, the National Cyber Drill, under the theme ‘Zero-Day Survival’.

Spanning from November 17 to November 28, the event seeks to fortify Qatar’s cyber defence capabilities by engaging more than 170 critical entities from across the nation in a comprehensive and high-stakes simulation.

Announced during a press conference on Tuesday, the launch event was attended by notable media representatives and cybersecurity specialists. This year’s drill represents a significant expansion in scope, marking a milestone in the agency’s ongoing mission to safeguard Qatar’s digital infrastructure.

A strategic cybersecurity focus: zero-day readiness

The central aim of the 2024 National Cyber Drill is to measure and enhance the response readiness of participating entities to zero-day vulnerabilities — security flaws that attackers exploit before developers become aware of them or issue patches.

These undetected gaps pose one of the most formidable threats to any organisation’s cybersecurity posture. Through the drill, the NCSA aims to rigorously test Qatar’s cyber defences, spanning three foundational areas: the human element, technological resilience, and operational capability.

Addressing the audience, Khaled Al Hashimi, director of National Cyber Enablement and Excellence Affairs at the NCSA, emphasised the long-standing significance of these drills.

“Since their inception as a pioneering initiative in 2013, the National Cyber Drills have evolved into an indispensable annual practice. They play a crucial role in detecting vulnerabilities, refining rapid response mechanisms, and, most importantly, securing national stability,” said Hashimi.

Strengthening Qatar’s digital defences

Hashimi said these drills are more than just exercises but they are a litmus test of the nation’s readiness to tackle escalating cybersecurity challenges.

“The insights gained from these drills not only prepare our institutions to defend against emerging threats but also contribute to economic and organisational robustness. This aligns seamlessly with the core pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasises sustainable development, human capital enhancement, and security,” he added.

The comprehensive nature of “Zero-Day Survival” reflects a deliberate focus on multifaceted risk assessment. By incorporating various sectors and participant levels, the drill aims to build a resilient ecosystem capable of resisting sophisticated cyber attacks.

This year, for the first time, the event will witness the participation of entities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), adding an important regional dimension to the training.

Diverse participation for holistic preparedness

Speaking to Qatar Tribune, Mohammed Al Mannai, director of the National Cyber Programme Delivery Department, revealed the scale of participation in this year’s event, highlighting the unprecedented number of over 1,600 individuals representing 12 different sectors.

“Bringing together a diverse range of participants ensures that our collective capabilities are tested and enhanced. This year, we are excited to welcome participants not just from Qatar but also from GCC countries, along with local cybersecurity service providers and university students who will engage in the ‘Capture the Flag’ competition,” Mannai stated.

Tailored scenarios for targeted training

Mannai detailed the four meticulously designed scenarios that form the backbone of the 2024 National Cyber Drill. Each scenario caters to the specific functions and security needs of its respective participants: Local Entities, a scenario tailored to test the defences of key national organisations against zero-day vulnerabilities and their response coordination. Student Participants is a focused exercise aimed at engaging university students in practical, hands-on cybersecurity challenges, fostering a competitive and educational environment.

Cybersecurity Service Providers is a high-stakes simulation that pushes service providers to their limits, testing their ability to protect organisations that rely on their expertise for security. GCC Participants is also a specialised scenario that brings regional players into the fold, promoting collaborative defence strategies among neighboring countries.

Outcomes and future implications

The National Cyber Drill is an investment in continuous improvement. The NCSA’s teams will conduct thorough evaluations of all participants’ performances, identifying strengths and pinpointing areas for enhancement. Detailed analyses and tailored support will be provided post-event to reinforce resilience and integrate best practices across sectors.

Looking ahead

The outcomes of “Zero-Day Survival” will inform the continuous development of Qatar’s national cybersecurity strategy, enhancing capabilities and reinforcing the nation’s role as a cybersecurity innovator in the region.

