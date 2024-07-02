Qatar on Monday hosted the third meeting of the Executive Committee for Cyber Security in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the presence of ministry representatives, deputies of authorities. and relevant cybersecurity entities from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In his opening speech, Abdullah bin Jassim Al Sayed, advisor to the President of the National Cyber Security Agency, underscored the importance of fostering international cooperation and partnerships.

He highlighted the Gulf Cyber Security Strategy’s significance and commended the diligent efforts of the technical committees operating under the Executive Committee for Cyber Security.

Sayed also emphasised the need for sustained work and intensified efforts to realise shared objectives among the region’s countries.

He emphasised the value of promoting scientific research and innovation in cybersecurity by nurturing talents and facilitating their growth.

Maher bin Abdullah Al Saleh, director of Communications and E-Government Department at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, expressed his gratitude to Qatar for the gracious hosting and warm reception for the third Executive Committee meeting.

He also acknowledged Qatar’s unwavering support to the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council across various domains, stressed the significance of the agenda topics and commended the collective efforts of the Gulf countries.

Throughout the meeting, critical subjects were deliberated, including the comprehensive review of the Gulf Cyber Security Strategy and the first Cyber Security Hackathon, as well as the upcoming Gulf Cyber Drill scheduled to take place in Doha in November.

The agenda for the next meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Cyber Security in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, set to be held in Doha in October, was also reviewed.

