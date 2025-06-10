KUWAIT CITY: In light of the tremendous efforts exerted by nationals working in the oil sector, their dedication to work and the desire of the oil leadership to provide more comfort that motivates them to join the sector, which has become an attractive environment for Kuwaiti talent of both genders; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud Al-Sabah issued a decision approving the amendment of the regulations for granting emergency leave, under the powers stipulated in the administrative regulations in force at the corporation, with the addition of some amendments, say reliable sources.

Sources disclosed that the most important amendment states “an employee or worker may be granted emergency leave not exceeding four days during the calendar year in the presence of emergency circumstances specific to him without submitting documents, provided that he obtains the approval of his direct supervisor before taking this leave. The leave shall be used separately, not interconnected, and shall not be linked to any other leave stipulated in the approved regulations.”

Sources informed the newspaper that the aforementioned emergency leave shall be deducted from the 10 days allocated for emergency leave during the calendar year.

The conditions also include standardizing the calculation of emergency leave, so that it shall be taken during the calendar year rather than the contractual year.

The regulations in force regarding emergency leave related to the illness of a family member of the employee or worker, their hospitalization or a medical appointment shall be maintained.

The resolution also requires the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to implement this amendment.

This resolution shall take effect at the beginning of July, and all conflicting resolutions shall be repealed, sources added.

It is worth mentioning that the approval of the CEO of KPC to amend the emergency leave system is based on the recommendations issued by the Labor Relations Committee in its meeting no. 3/2025 held on April 8, 2025 regarding approval to amend the emergency leave system for workers in the oil sector, by allowing the employee or worker to go on emergency leave not exceeding four non-consecutive days during the calendar year, deducted from the 10 days approved for emergency leave with the approval of the direct supervisor before enjoying the leave.

Sources also revealed that KPC will conduct administrative specialization tests for those who meet the conditions on June 13; indicating that the corporation -- through the job advertisements that it announces from time to time -- aims to attract competent manpower with the required specializations to ensure continuous leadership in the oil sector.

Sources said there are more advantages for all employees in the companies affiliated with the corporation, especially since Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud Al-Sabah always recommends to all leaders of the companies affiliated with the corporation the necessity of motivating the nationals working in the oil sector, while listening to all their demands in accordance with the regulations, especially since the approach of KPC is to implement a strategy to enhance reliance on national workforce and provide all the privileges that guarantee job security for nationals.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

