DOHA: The National Cyber ​​Security Agency has warned the public against phishing calls in a social media post.

The agency said that in phishing callsindividuals are promised financial rewards upon downloading any application and then sharing the number displayed in the application, allowing scammers to take control of the victim's device.

The national Cyber security agency was established by Amiri Decision No.1 of 2021 issued on March 25, 2021. The decision to establish the agency came to unify the visions and efforts of securing the state's cyberspace and maintaining its national cyber security.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

