DOHA: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) on Tuesday launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030, in the presence of a number of ministers, heads of departments and senior officials.

The new strategy aims to contribute effectively to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, and to enhance the position of Qatar to be at the forefront of countries seeking to ensure the safe use of current and emerging technologies.

In a speech delivered at the strategy launch ceremony, Chairman of the National Cybersecurity AgencyEng Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki noted the classification obtained by Qatar by the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations as a model and pioneering country in the field of cybersecurity in the highest category of the Global Cybersecurity Index.

He said that cybersecurity can only be achieved through the combined efforts of government and private entities, institutions and stakeholders, hence the slogan and vision of the Second National Cybersecurity Strategy, which are based on unified efforts to enhance confidence in cyberspace to ensure the progress and prosperity of Qatar, and to advance the cybersecurity system in the country.

He pointed out that the agency was keen to adopt this approach in the strategy preparation phase, where many institutions were involved, and intensive coordination took place with the working teams concerned with preparing the third national development strategy, to ensure integration and harmony between the various national efforts to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.

He explained that the guiding principles of the National Cybersecurity Strategy are based on the values ​​of shared responsibility, a risk-based approach, a focus on results, individual rights, economic prosperity, coordination and cooperation, noting that these principles are the main rules for achieving national cybersecurity, and contribute to the guidance and direction process necessary for implementation.

He explained that the second national strategy for cybersecurity is a roadmap to confront renewed cyber challenges, and focus on building solid foundations of cooperation and solidarity locally, regionally and internationally.

He stressed the role of the National Cybersecurity Agency in providing a secure national cyberspace that benefits all individuals and institutions in Qatar, meets the requirements of sustainable national development, and maintains Qatar’s position at the forefront of leading countries in the field of cybersecurity regionally and globally.

For her part, Eng Dana Yousef Al Abdullah, Director of Governance and National Cyber ​​Assurance Affairs at the National Cybersecurity Agency, reviewed during the ceremony the strategy’s pillars, objectives, development steps, risks, opportunities and vision.

She also provided an explanatory explanation of the contribution of the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030 to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030 is based on five main pillars: the first is cybersecurity and resilience in the Qatari system, which aims to enhance the security and resilience of the cyber environment in the country, with a focus on vital national infrastructure based on advanced cyber risks and national priorities.

The second pillar is legislation, regulations and law enforcement for a secure cyberspace, and aims to develop national legal and regulatory frameworks, governance framework and operating model, while the third pillar, related to a thriving, innovative and data-driven economy, aims to support national cybersecurity capabilities by encouraging research, development and innovation in the field of cybersecurity across the public and private sectors, and enhancing investments for a thriving electronic industry.

The fourth pillar is cyber culture and workforce development, which seeks to develop a workforce with cybersecurity qualifications and support the dissemination of cyber security culture in society, while the fifth pillar, international cooperation and trusted partnerships, aims to play an active role in international relations and cyber diplomacy, to enhance cooperation at the regional and international levels for a safe and resilient cyberspace.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030 is characterised by its comprehensiveness, resilience and forward-looking outlook. It came to keep pace with the rapid digital transformation that the world is witnessing, which has made cybersecurity one of the biggest challenges facing countries at the present time, due to the direct impact of cyberspace on the reality of national security and the daily lives of individuals.

