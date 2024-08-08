Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications Office (GCO) announced today, August 7, that the accounts of some government institutions on the X platform were subjected to a technical glitch. GCO also stated that the relevant authorities confirmed that the issues have been solved.

X users received strange messages from ministry accounts, including the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Municipality, according to Al Sharq Newspaper.

People shared screenshots of the bizarre "Hi" messages, seeking clarity on whether the accounts had been hacked.

GCO announced that the technical errors were fixed.

