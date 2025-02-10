Saudi Arabia - CyberArrow, a global provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, is expanding its investments and operations in Saudi Arabia.

This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting businesses across the Middle East through cutting-edge compliance automation and cybersecurity solutions.

“Our expansion reflects our dedication to driving innovation in enterprise governance and cybersecurity,” said Amar Basic, Chief Executive of CyberArrow. “We are eager to collaborate with public and private organizations to help them meet evolving regulatory demands and bolster their resilience.”



CyberArrow’s advanced GRC solutions offer automated governance workflows, risk assessments, and compliance management tools. These services cater to industries such as finance, energy, and healthcare. They empower organizations to safeguard their operations—all while adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape.

Driving growth in the Middle East’s technology sector

Saudi Arabia has become a hub for business and technological innovation in the Middle East. As a result, its supportive ecosystem has attracted leading global companies, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which have all received investment licenses from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA). These tech giants are strengthening their presence in Saudi Arabia by establishing regional headquarters there. Their investments, alongside CyberArrow’s, demonstrate the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia’s business environment and its alignment with the Vision 2030 initiative.



CyberArrow’s comprehensive suite of GRC tools enables organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and mitigate cybersecurity risks. CyberArrow’s focus on improving compliance automation gives businesses the resources they need to protect their networks and ensure uninterrupted operations.



By strengthening its footprint in Saudi Arabia, CyberArrow contributes to the region’s growing emphasis on building a resilient and tech-savvy business community. The move underscores the company’s mission to lead the way in delivering scalable and forward-looking GRC solutions across the region.

CyberArrow’s commitment to talent development in Saudi Arabia

Beyond delivering cutting-edge technology, CyberArrow is committed to cultivating a skilled workforce in Saudi Arabia. The company plans to collaborate with universities, training centers, and industry organizations to create educational programs focused on cybersecurity, governance, and risk management.



What is the goal behind these initiatives? According to Basic, CyberArrow aims to prepare the next generation of professionals to tackle emerging digital challenges: “Investing in local talent is critical to building a resilient digital economy. We believe in empowering individuals with the skills they need to thrive in an evolving technological landscape.”



CyberArrow’s focus on talent development aligns with its broader efforts to strengthen human capital in the region. By creating educational opportunities and enhancing workforce readiness, the company seeks to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic growth and digital transformation.



It is noteworthy that CyberArrow is an innovative Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform dedicated to simplifying enterprise governance, risk, and compliance processes through automation and cutting-edge technology. The company’s solutions help organizations enhance operational efficiency, strengthen their cybersecurity posture, improve risk visibility, and drive regulatory compliance.



