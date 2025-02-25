Egypt has solidified its position as a regional leader in digital technology, witnessing a significant rise in internet users and achieving a top cybersecurity rating, even as cyber threats intensify.

Between 2022 and 2024, Egypt saw an increase of 6.3 million internet users, bringing the total to over 82 million. The country’s cybersecurity efforts have also gained global recognition, with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ranking Egypt among the top 12 nations in its 2023–2024 Global Cybersecurity Index. However, with rapid digitalization comes heightened cyber risks. According to Positive Technologies, Egypt ranks second in Africa for cyberattacks, accounting for 13% of incidents on the continent.

In 2024 alone, Positive Technologies identified over a hundred listings on dark web forums offering stolen Egyptian databases for sale or free distribution. These compromised databases contained sensitive information belonging to individuals and organizations. Data breaches primarily targeted individuals (40%), followed by e-commerce (22%), and the service and transportation sectors (10% each). One particularly alarming post advertised the sale of personal data of 85 million Egyptian citizens. As a result, cybersecurity and data protection have become top priorities for both businesses and the government.

Amid these growing concerns, Positive Technologies, a global cybersecurity firm, is set to host an open event for cybersecurity professionals in Cairo on February 26. The event will bring together industry experts, students, and aspiring researchers—both Russian and local—for in-person knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Dmitry Serebryannikov, Chief Hacking Officer at Positive Technologies, highlighted the significance of the Cairo meetup, stating, “This event marks a major step in building a global cybersecurity community. Our mission is to share knowledge, collectively enhance security, and combat the rising tide of cyber threats worldwide.”

Ilya Leonov, Regional Director for MENA at Positive Technologies, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Egypt and the broader region. “Last year, we signed cooperation agreements with several Egyptian cybersecurity service providers. We will continue to grow our partner network in the Middle East and Africa, support talent development through joint educational projects, and share our expertise with our colleagues,” he said.

Positive Technologies launched its global cybersecurity meetup series in 2024, with previous events held in Bengaluru, India, in October, and Hanoi, Vietnam, in November. The upcoming Cairo event underscores Egypt’s growing role in the global cybersecurity landscape and its commitment to strengthening digital security amid escalating threats.

