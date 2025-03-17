RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) has granted Tier 1 licenses to six companies to provide Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) services, enhancing cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection for critical infrastructure, government agencies, and private sector organizations.



The newly licensed companies — SITE, Sirar by STC, Haboob, Cyberani by Aramco Digital, TCC, and SAMI-AEC — are now authorized to support organizations in managing cybersecurity risks and responding to cyber threats.



The licensing follows new regulations that require entities owning or operating Critical National Infrastructure to utilize approved MSOC providers for security operations.



The NCA, which oversees cybersecurity policies in Saudi Arabia, emphasized that this initiative aims to strengthen protections for key sectors and standardize cybersecurity practices across the country.

