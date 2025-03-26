As we experience rapid transformation and growth in digital technology, our reliance on digital platforms has become essential in daily life.

Cyber hygiene is an essential behavioural trait every user must know and follow in online engagements. It involves all technical and functional precautionary practices followed by individuals and organisations to ensure the necessary security to protect and safeguard data and other digital assets. These behavioural practices serve as the first line of defence against cyberattacks like phishing.

These are aimed at deceiving individuals and disrupting electronic data systems to obtain sensitive information such as passwords, banking details, and other confidential data. Such attacks often occur through fake websites that appear to be from trusted sources. Attackers exploit weak security gaps in e-mail systems, outdated software, or careless user behaviours, such as quickly clicking on suspicious links without verifying their authenticity and downloading malicious files onto their systems. Attackers exploit these vulnerabilities to lure victims into revealing personal user information and stealing sensitive banking data.

Users can take caution and avoid potential phishing attacks when they agree to follow individual cyber hygiene practices. For this, as a first step it is essential to regularly update software, such as operating systems and antivirus programmes, to ensure there are no vulnerabilities. Second, necessary caution should be exercised with messages containing suspicious links. Therefore, it is important to avoid clicking on those links or downloading attachments until their source or authenticity is verified. It is advisable to refrain from sharing banking or personal information on social media platforms that may help minimise the chances of falling victim to digital theft.

In the event of such an attack, there are several quick steps to contain it. Passwords for all accounts must be changed immediately. Second, technical support should be sought by reporting the attack to help close the compromised systems.

The recent cyber security reports issued by relevant authorities in Oman reveal a considerable increase in the number of reported cyberattacks in 2024 compared to the previous year. The identified issues coincide with the growing use of modern technologies across various sectors. Phishing attacks have mainly targeted individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, which are more vulnerable than larger corporate companies. To ensure a secure digital engagement, all users should remain vigilant and follow proper cyber hygiene practices and safety protocols.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

