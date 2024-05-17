QRDI chief calls for 'Responsible innovation' for human progress in Qatar

The chief of Qatar Research Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council has exhorted all the stakeholders to follow ‘responsible innovation’ for the true progress of humanity. "QRDI is mandated to harness global technological advancements and foster home grown innovations to enhance the resilience and economic prosperity of Qatar. Our commitment extends beyond mere technological advancements and achievements as we advocate responsible innovation. We aim for true progress that is inclusive and equitable, supporting innovation for all and not just for a few,” secretary general Omar al-Ansari stressed on Thursday.He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum 2024, where the final day was marked 'Innovation Day,' with QRDI as the innovation sponsor. Al-Ansari remarked: “QRDI believes in responsible innovation. We proactively consider the broader impact of the researchers and their work on the society and the environment.”Referring to the speech of HE the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohmed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, at the opening of the forum, al-Ansari said that the third Qatar National Development Strategy aggressively targets doubling the growth of R&D expenditure at the percentage of GDP to 1.6%, ensuring that the majority of the R&D is driven by innovative private sector and for Qatar to be among the top 30 in the global innovation index.Al-Ansari pointed out that throughout history, technological innovation has scripted the landscape of the society. He explained: “These innovations have dramatically transformed our way of life globally. From medical advancements that have extended the life expectancy worldwide, advancements in information and technology have bridged cultures and provided new opportunities for learning and enhanced global business.”While highlighting the positive impact of innovations, al-Ansari also reflected on the challenges that the innovations present for the new generation. “The innovations and the rapid advancements in technology present its own challenges. Many of these innovations have resulted in some negative consequences as well. We can no longer say with certainty that our children will live in a world that is better than ours,” he noted.He referred to several researches that point to tougher future times for the coming generations than the present generation. “Though excited about the incredible acceleration and impact of the innovation, there are also certain uncertainties about the benefits coming in the future,” he continued.He also called on various stakeholders to address the disparities in innovation especially between the Global South and the rest of the world. He asked the researchers to pioneer a global initiative that ensures all nations especially the Global South to have access to cutting-edge technologies and play a pivotal role in shaping the innovation agenda.Al-Ansari further appealed for deployment of innovations that serve as tools for social justice; innovation that are to be used for reducing economic disparities. “We need a robust partnership between governments and private partners and civil societies to develop a sustainable innovation ecosystem for long term societal gains,” he added.