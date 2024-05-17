Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QRDI chief calls for 'Re...
INNOVATION

QRDI chief calls for 'Responsible innovation' for human progress in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Secretary general Omar al-Ansari stressed on Thursday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 17, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARINNOVATION
PHOTO

The chief of Qatar Research Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council has exhorted all the stakeholders to follow ‘responsible innovation’ for the true progress of humanity. "QRDI is mandated to harness global technological advancements and foster home grown innovations to enhance the resilience and economic prosperity of Qatar. Our commitment extends beyond mere technological advancements and achievements as we advocate responsible innovation. We aim for true progress that is inclusive and equitable, supporting innovation for all and not just for a few,” secretary general Omar al-Ansari stressed on Thursday.

He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum 2024, where the final day was marked 'Innovation Day,' with QRDI as the innovation sponsor. Al-Ansari remarked: “QRDI believes in responsible innovation. We proactively consider the broader impact of the researchers and their work on the society and the environment.”

Referring to the speech of HE the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohmed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, at the opening of the forum, al-Ansari said that the third Qatar National Development Strategy aggressively targets doubling the growth of R&D expenditure at the percentage of GDP to 1.6%, ensuring that the majority of the R&D is driven by innovative private sector and for Qatar to be among the top 30 in the global innovation index.

Al-Ansari pointed out that throughout history, technological innovation has scripted the landscape of the society. He explained: “These innovations have dramatically transformed our way of life globally. From medical advancements that have extended the life expectancy worldwide, advancements in information and technology have bridged cultures and provided new opportunities for learning and enhanced global business.”

While highlighting the positive impact of innovations, al-Ansari also reflected on the challenges that the innovations present for the new generation. “The innovations and the rapid advancements in technology present its own challenges. Many of these innovations have resulted in some negative consequences as well. We can no longer say with certainty that our children will live in a world that is better than ours,” he noted.

He referred to several researches that point to tougher future times for the coming generations than the present generation. “Though excited about the incredible acceleration and impact of the innovation, there are also certain uncertainties about the benefits coming in the future,” he continued.

He also called on various stakeholders to address the disparities in innovation especially between the Global South and the rest of the world. He asked the researchers to pioneer a global initiative that ensures all nations especially the Global South to have access to cutting-edge technologies and play a pivotal role in shaping the innovation agenda.

Al-Ansari further appealed for deployment of innovations that serve as tools for social justice; innovation that are to be used for reducing economic disparities. “We need a robust partnership between governments and private partners and civil societies to develop a sustainable innovation ecosystem for long term societal gains,” he added.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

SCIENCE

Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science

Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science
Masdar City chosen as Middle East HQ for Attentive Science
CYBERSECURITY

Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime

Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime
Qatar hosts side event in Vienna to introduce Doha's UN Regional Centre for combating cybercrime
DIPLOMACY

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement
ENERGY

QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar

QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar
QFZ, Evonik sign MoU at QEF to explore investment opportunities in Qatar
ENERGY

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting
Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting
EMPLOYMENT

UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules

UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules
UAE: Over 1,300 companies fined up to $27,247 for violating Emiratisation rules
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade

UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade
UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in early trade
MEDIA

Media City Qatar signs deal with QRDI

Media City Qatar signs deal with QRDI
Media City Qatar signs deal with QRDI
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

2.

Dubai’s home prices, rents surged more than 20% in March due to heavy demand

3.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Fortress Management complete acquisition of alternative investor Fortress

4.

Saudi wealth fund PIF reduces holdings of US equities – report

5.

UAE sovereign fund ADIA part of consortium seeking to privatise Malaysia Airports

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QFC partners with Unicorn Media to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Qatar

2

Qatar: Barzan Holdings signs deal with HBKU for cooperation in research, innovation

3

Qatar Museums, Microsoft to enhance visitor experience

4

Qatar Trading Company and Doosan Bobcat EMEA in a strategic partnership

5

Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AVIATION

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’
Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

LATEST VIDEO

SAUDI ARABIA

VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses

VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses
VIDEO: Saudi residents change shopping habits to cut expenses

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size
Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala's AUM rises to $302bln; plans to double portfolio size
LOGISTICS

UAE's AD Ports unit launches in Türkiye as part of expansion plans

INVESTMENT

Saudi wealth fund PIF increased holdings in Chinese stocks in Q1 2024

ECONOMY

Moody's affirms Kuwait's rating at 'A1' on strong fiscal buffers

LATEST NEWS
1

Dollar edges up but still set for weekly decline

2

European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

3

Hong Kong Q1 GDP expands 2.7% y/y

4

Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio at end-March up to 109%

5

N. Korea fires ballistic missiles after denying Russia arms transfers

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds