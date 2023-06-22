Muscat: As part of expanding its reach, SalamAir will operate weekly flights to Fujairah, UAE.

In a statement, Salam Air said on Thursday that it will continue expanding its reach with the addition of a new destination to its network,

Starting July 12, 2023, SalamAir will be offering weekly flights to Fujairah, with four flights a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Fujairah is the latest addition to SalamAir's growing list of destinations, offering travelers an exciting new opportunity to experience the unique culture, history, and natural beauty of the United Arab Emirates.

The launch of this new destination comes in response to the rising demand for economical and practical air travel options among both leisure and business travelers, Salam Air reported.

With the latest addition of Fujairah, SalamAir now serves a total of 39 destinations across 13 countries, making it one of the region's fastest-growing value-for-money airlines.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “The introduction of Fujairah to our destination network is part of our strategic plan to expand our reach within the regional routes we offer. We are certain that this new route will be a popular choice for all travelers, especially given the convenient connections from Fujairah to some of our most sought-after destinations on the network, and we look forward to welcoming our guests on board our flights to and from Fujairah.”

