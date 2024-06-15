MINA — Prince Saud bin Mishal, deputy emir of Makkah and deputy chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, said that the arrival of pilgrims in the tent city of Mina has been completed easily and smoothly. “There were neither any epidemic cases nor incidents that would disturb the peace of Hajj recorded,” he said while speaking to reporters after arrival in Mina to follow up Saudi Arabia’s Hajj operation as well as to monitor on the ground the services provided to the guests of God during the Hajj days.



Prince Saud praised God for making it easy for the pilgrims to have their descent on Mina easier and smoother. “I extend my sincere thanks to the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for making available the unlimited material capabilities and qualified human cadres, who feel the great responsibility and honor entrusted on them for the care of pilgrims during their journey of faith,” he said.



The deputy emir continued: “In this blessed country, we are all honored to serve the guests of God who are coming to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, and we will spare no effort to ensure their comfort as well as to enable them to perform the rituals easily and smoothly. The Saudi government has mobilized all its sectors and employees to serve the guests of God,” he said, noting that the Ministry of Health has arranged 189 hospitals and health centers in addition to a number of field hospitals to provide the necessary medical care.



The deputy emir said that more than three million cubic meters of water have been supplied to meet the needs of the pilgrims throughout their stay in Makkah and the Holy Sites. The Mashaer Train is geared up to transport two million pilgrims, in addition to 27,000 buses equipped with the latest technology and equipment.



Addressing the pilgrims, Prince Saud said: “O Muslim men and women... pilgrims to the Sacred House of God... we assure you that we are all here to serve you to the fullest and this is our duty towards you. Therefore, devote yourself to worship, taking inspiration from divine guidance, calling for glorifying the rituals of God and avoiding sins, immorality and controversy."



In an address to the security personnel and those working in various governmental, private and volunteer agencies, the deputy emir said: “My brothers, the brave security men...thank you for the great work you are doing and the great efforts you are exerting to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, and to deter anyone who dares to harm the security of Hajj or violate regulations in all their forms.”



Prince Saud urged his colleagues from various governmental, private and volunteer agencies to redouble their efforts to provide the guests of God with the utmost care and attention, and extend them the means of comfort and peace, seeking reward from God Almighty.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).