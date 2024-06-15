Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from June 2 to 6, 2024 reached QR371,311,423, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR31,123,000.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, a building complex and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, and the areas of The Pearl Island, Legtaifiya and Al Kharaej.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 5 to May 9, 2024 exceeded QR434m.

