The national airline, Oman Air, is on track to join the One World Alliance as a full member by the end of the year.

Speaking to the Observer on Monday, Nathaniel Pieper, CEO of One World Alliance, said, "The partnership with Oman Air is wonderful and it is appropriate to say that we are on track to meet the full integration by the end of the year."

Oman Air joined the One World Alliance in 2022 as it will provide Oman Air passengers access to over 1200 destinations provided by the Alliance, including the lounge access.

Fiji Airways, the flag carrier of Fiji and the South Pacific, a OneWorld connect partner for the past five years, became the 15th full member on Monday. The airline, with its hub at Nadi International Airport, serves 26 destinations in 15 countries and territories globally, including Oneworld hubs at Sydney, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Tokyo. OneWorld member airlines work together to deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience, with special privileges and rewards for frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network.

The most regular travellers can also use fast track security lanes at select airports.

