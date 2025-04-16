Starting July 1, the airline will fly direct between Muscat and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol four times per week.

The new route was announced at a signing ceremony attended by Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oman Air, and Pieter van Oord, CEO of Royal Schiphol Group, during His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to the Netherlands.

“We’re proud to enter Amsterdam, marking our first direct connection to this vibrant city. As we continue to grow, we focus on destinations that not only align with our strategic goals but also offer long-term opportunities for tourism and business exchange. Europe is our second largest market in terms of revenue and Amsterdam represents a key hub in the region for business and leisure travel. Moreover, the growing economic ties with Oman make it an ideal addition to our expanding European network,” said Korfiatis.

Van Oord added: “We are delighted to welcome Oman Air to Amsterdam and have a direct connection between Amsterdam and Muscat. This direct link marks a significant milestone in strengthening ties between our two countries and enhancing connectivity for travellers in both directions. I am convinced that both countries will benefit from this connection.”

Amsterdam will mark the first new route after Oman Air joins the oneworld Alliance, the benefits of which will include access to the oneworld Lounge at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol for Business Class, oneworld Emerald & Sapphire and Sindbad Gold & Silver customers.

The Muscat-Amsterdam service, which will initially run during the summer season, will be operated by the latest generation B787-9 aircraft. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).