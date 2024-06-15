Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani inaugurated a new strategy of the Ministry of Municipality for 2024-2030 at a ceremony held in Doha yesterday.

The new strategy focuses on three main priorities, including excellence in services and digital transformation; enhancing food security; and improving the quality of life and humanizing cities.

The event was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, and Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

Addressing the event, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said: “With regard to the quality of life and humanization of cities, the new strategy aims to increase green spaces and parks and develop public facilities and beaches within the framework of the Ministry’s future vision, which aims to attract more visitors and investors.”

He said that the Ministry will work on further cooperation with the private sector during the coming period to privatize parks and cleaning works, convert waste into energy, and develop the infrastructure of citizens’ plots of land, considering the private sector an essential partner in the development.

“In this context, the Ministry’s initiatives include implementing the integrated national solid waste programme, which includes designing and building a new engineered landfill, closing old landfills and planting them, waste segregation at source, and raising the percentage of recycled materials as part of efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability,” said the Minister.

The new strategy comes within the framework of achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life, enhance sustainability, advance innovation, continue providing distinguished services, and provide advanced infrastructure.

“The Ministry of Municipality is currently working on adopting the latest smart waste management systems and managing and tracking the Ministry’s vehicles and containers across the country in order to raise efficiency and preserve the environment,” said Al Attiyah.

Amid global challenges of climate change, the decrease in agricultural area, and the current global geopolitical situation, the Minister said that the Ministry is keen, within this strategy, to enhance the country’s food security while ensuring efficiency in resource management and maintaining strict food safety standards.

“For digital transformation, the Ministry will continue implementing its ambitious project for digitalizing over 400 services using artificial intelligence technologies to accelerate and facilitate the provision of services, such as issuing building permits,” said Al Attiyah.

The Minister of Municipality said that work is underway to implement an integration programme to link all state institutions with geographic information systems, which will reduce costs and ensure the availability of information and easy access.

Under the new strategy, the Ministry of Municipality will continue to build modern national competencies and create an ideal work environment through proper planning of the Ministry’s workforce and supporting national cadres to contribute to the development process witnessed by the country.

The Ministry’s strategy will also focus on completing the journey of institutional excellence by qualifying all sectors of the Ministry to obtain the European Excellence Model (EFQM) certificate in order to ensure the provision of high-quality services that meet everyone’s aspirations.

The strategy inauguration ceremony included the announcement of the launch of the “Himma” app within the Ministry of Municipality’s new strategy project, which specializes in evaluating and monitoring performance and is considered an ambitious step and a turning point in the field of performance evaluation.

The Ministry of Municipality’s new strategy aims to improve the quality of life through sustainable planning, effective policies, distinguished services, and modern infrastructure, based on strong institutional values, strategic axes, and specific goals, which it seeks to achieve through effective cooperation, smart technologies, and distinguished partnerships.

