Brussels: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has underlined that the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are embarking on a new phase of strategic partnership, with the security and prosperity of both regions becoming intertwined and interconnected.



In her speech today at the opening of the first summit between the GCC and the European Union in Brussels, she stated that this historic summit demonstrates both sides' view of each other as strategic partners cooperating to build a shared future. She added that there can be no economic growth without security, highlighting how the situation in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war deeply affect both regions.



She also called for diplomatic efforts to "de-escalate the dangerous situation" in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the protection of civilian lives. She stated, "Only diplomacy can create a sustainable path to security." She reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting peace efforts and achieving a two-state solution.



On the topic of environmental sustainability, she also stressed that the European Union and the GCC could not realize their shared vision for sustainable development without sustainable resources. This commitment to responsible resource use reassures the audience of the dedication to a green transition, noting that both sides are "committed partners in the green transition, with both of our economies making significant progress in diversifying energy sources." She also underlined the need for "advanced technologies to support clean technology, and with the support of the GCC, we can meet these demands responsibly."



Von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the energy partnership in building what she described as a "new era." This emphasis on the significance of the energy partnership makes the audience feel the weight of this collaboration, noting that as the Gulf States embarks on a significant energy transition, the energy partnership can drive the development of new markets for clean energy. "The Gulf region can become a hub for this energy, connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa". She stated.



She hailed Gulf-European cooperation in trade and investment, which she described as the "backbone" of their partnership. She noted the need to build more strategic links in areas such as energy, trade, innovation, and technology, including artificial intelligence. She stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to address common challenges.