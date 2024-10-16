Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, European countries in general, and the European Union (EU) countries in particular have strong and distinguished relations in various fields.

Relations between the State of Qatar and European countries are based on mutual trust, respect, and constructive cooperation in various political, economic, investment, and trade fields.

Over the past years, these relations have significantly consolidated, reaching important strategic stages between Qatar and the EU countries.

Qatar strengthened its relations with all EU countries in all fields, and the visits and tours of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to European capitals have deepened cooperation, increased the strength of relations, and brought them to the highest strategic levels.

On the occasion of the first summit at the leaders level between the GCC countries and the European Union in Brussels under the presidency of Qatar, scheduled for this week, a number of analysts and academics in statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that Qatari-European relations are based on mutual trust and respect, and are based on respect for values and human rights. Europe values cooperation with Qatar due to its political vitality and rationality, as well as its clear economic strength, in addition to its respect human for rights, international laws and norms, and it is an active and effective member of the international community. Assistant Professor of Political Science at Qatar University (QU) Dr. Nafja Al-Buafra affirmed that the State of Qatar enjoys distinguished friendly relations with European countries based on mutual interests and fueled by the continuous desire of both parties to enhance cooperation in various fields. She pointed out that cooperation between Qatar and European countries includes economy, politics, investment, defense, security, and various other aspects of cooperation.

Qatar’s active diplomacy and balanced policy played a major role in consolidating Qatar’s position as an active and indispensable member of the international system, which strengthened the belief of international organizations in Doha’s effective role and its policy that works to maintain international peace and security, resolve disputes through mediation, sit down at the dialogue table, and reject violence, she added. She said that Qatari investments in European countries are the best evidence of the confidence that Qatar enjoys in the old continent, indicating that Qatari investments, worth tens of billions, included various fields, from real estate to sports.

The State of Qatar has proven to be a reliable strategic partner, due to its respect for bilateral and multilateral charters and treaties, and its fulfillment of its obligations towards partners, pointing in this context to the State of Qatars commitment to exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to many European stations, whether power stations or factory stations, she explained. In the humanitarian field, she said that the State of Qatar participates in many humanitarian programs, such as supporting refugees and health projects in Europe. This was clearly evident during the Coronavirus pandemic, as Qatar provided support to various countries, international organizations such as the United Nations.

For his part, the Director of the Economic Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies Dr. Hazim Rahahleh said that the great development witnessed by Qatari-European relations over the past years constitutes a solid foundation for further cooperation at various levels, highlighting the strong presence of common interests between the two sides. He added that based on the major role played by both sides in the field of humanitarian work, and in light of the worsening human suffering associated with the raging conflicts in large parts of the world and the Middle East in particular, the need to coordinate efforts and enhance joint work between Qatar and European countries seems more urgent, pointing out that the past years have witnessed the crystallization of multiple partnerships in the educational and academic fields between the two sides, translated on the ground through joint programs between academic institutions and Qatari and European scientific missions, in addition to the cultural cooperation that culminated in the establishment of a branch of the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in Doha.

Dr. Rahahleh also highlighted the partnership agreements between Qatar and the EU in addition to the bilateral agreements with a number of European countries, each separately. In turn, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Lusail University (LU) Dr. Tarek Hamoud said that the cooperation between Qatar and the EU began within the framework of the cooperation agreement concluded between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 1988, which included work on several aspects, including enhancing political and security stability, facilitating political relations, economic and technological cooperation, as well as strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, trade and services, agriculture, fishing, and investment.

On the political front, Dr. Hamoud highlighted the efforts of the State of Qatar over the past years, which reflected high efficiency in playing essential roles in matters of mutual interest with the EU, such as humanitarian mediation regarding the exchange of children between Russia and Ukraine, and before that the significant mediation following the Afghanistan crisis in 2021, where Qatar played a pivotal role in facilitating the evacuation of EU citizens from Afghanistan.

On the other hand, he explained that the EU is an important trading partner, and includes global economies, including three countries from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries, in addition to the UK, which recently left the EU, adding that Qatar’s partnerships and investments in many European countries reflect a vital convergence between the two parties.

In the same context, a researcher at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and the editor-in-chief of “Siyasat Arabiya” journal Dr. Ahmed Qasim Hussein affirmed that Qatari-European relations have witnessed significant development recently.

He explained that Qatar has strengthened its bilateral relations with several European countries in a way that achieves mutual goals and interests in various sectors. The energy sector has been central to these relations, especially with Qatar’s emergence as one of the most significant global powers in energy and its credibility and reliability, Dr. Hussein added.

He added that Qatari diplomacy has played an important role in overcoming obstacles in Gulf-European relations in the aluminum and petrochemical sectors. From the European perspective, these products are considered sensitive goods because their local markets contain similar alternatives, he said. Dr. Hussein pointed out that the relationship was not limited to economic aspects but extended to politics, given Doha’s role in mediation and conflict resolution through peaceful means.

For his part, Research Professor at the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University (QU) Dr. Shaaban Kardas said that Qatari-European relations include bilateral and institutional aspects, as Qatar has multi-faceted relations with European actors in various fields, including economy, security, and defense.

Kardas explained that Qatar enjoys a close relationship with the European Union and individual European actors, which benefits Qatar in many situations. He highlighted Qatar’s diplomatic initiative to resolve the conflict in Gaza, as well as the start of a dialogue with the EU on human rights. T Kardas said that the growing European presence in Qatar in the energy and economic sectors is part of a broader process, The Gulf has become an important center of attraction and diplomatic force in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as globally, and individual European countries and the EU have already intensified their engagement with the Gulf region, he added.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

