Arab Finance: The Egyptian annual exports to the European Union (EU) amount to $14 billion, Magdy El-Nabrawy, Head of the Business Development Sector at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), announced.

During the authority’s conference to raise awareness of the business community on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the EU, El-Nabrawy emphasized the importance of ensuring Egyptian products have access to EU markets as a key strategic trade partner to Egypt.

He noted that the conference is part of the state's efforts to address the challenges of customs duties imposed by the EU starting in January 2026.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly decided to form a ministerial committee to develop a national strategy to deal with the CBAM.

In a meeting held on September 26th, Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, discussed with free zone investors ways to help them adapt to these new environmental standards to ensure the sustainability of Egypt’s exports to Europe.

