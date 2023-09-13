Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam has highlighted Bahrain’s pride in the national workforce across different sectors, affirming continued support for them.The kingdom has a wealth of competent professionals who continue to exert sincere efforts to accomplish national achievements as part of Team Bahrain, within the framework of the comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad, with the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mr Al Musallam said as he met a number of Gulf Air Group Holding employees.

“Parliament, in co-operation with the government, prioritises protecting employees’ rights, providing quality jobs to Bahraini citizens, and improving the Bahraini family’s living standards,” he added.The speaker underlined that enhancing partnership and co-operation with the private sector will attract investment and provide employment opportunities.

“Parliament is keen to further develop labour-related legislation to preserve rights of all parties and protect Bahraini employees,” he said.“Parliament followed the outcome of the joint meetings between the Labour Ministry and the management of Gulf Air Group Holding, and the agreement to reinstate employees affected by the decision to merge and restructure departments and provide them with options,” he added.

