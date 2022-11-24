Three candidates have put their names forward for Parliament’s top spot and the chance to lead the country’s representatives in their duties to best serve the people.

Abdulhakim Al Sheno yesterday made the contest for the Speaker’s post a triple header and will compete with Ahmed Al Musallam and Mohammed Al Maerafi on December 11 when Parliament is expected to hold its first session.

Mr Al Sheno represents the Northern Governorate constituency eight Hamad Town (north), Suq Waqif and Louzy Lake winning 5,307 votes over former MP Dr Abdulla Al Thawadi in the second round.

Mr Al Musallam stormed to victory in the first round of National Elections on November 12 for Muharraq Governorate constituency eight (Hidd) with 7,711 votes and was the first to declare his intention to run for the Speaker’s post.

His number of supporters was just surpassed in the second round by Khalid Bu Onk who took 7,999 votes in the Muharraq Governorate constituency five (Galali, Amwaj Islands, Dilmunia and Diyar Al Muharraq).

Mr Al Maerafi, a former MP from 2014 to 2018, won his seat with a credible 5,805 votes against second deputy Ali Al Zayed in the Southern Governorate constituency four (north East Riffa, Nuwaidrat and Hejayat) in the second round on November 19.

“In my opinion, Parliament’s Speaker has a similar role as a ship’s captain and should possess leadership characteristics and abilities that help take the vessel to land safely and in the most efficient manner,” said Mr Al Sheno, using nautical terms to steady the ship and set MPs on a voyage of discovery.

“Should the Speaker fail to steer Parliament then the whole establishment is doomed,” he added.

“This why I believe that through my wisdom and integrity I will be able to take Parliament sailing in the right direction and at the same time help to achieve the people of Bahrain’s ambitions and aspirations.

Mr Al Sheno is a former International Military Sports Council president.

As reported yesterday, Mr Al Musallam believes all ‘topics, debate and work should be targeted towards improving people’s welfare’ and Mr Al Maerafi believes he has the sort of personality needed for the post and also wants to improve living standards across the country.

The GDN understands that the first session of Parliament will be chaired by eldest member Lulwa Al Romaihi, accompanied by the two youngest, until the three positions of Speaker, alongside first and second deputies are filled in sequence. So far, former first deputy Abdulnabi Salman and Jalal Kadhem have forwarded their names for the first deputy’s post. And, Bassema Mubarak, Hassan Bukhammas and Waleed Al Dossary are vying for the second deputy’s post.

