A senior government minister has stressed the importance of reinforcing efforts to develop government information technology services as part of Bahrain’s comprehensive development process.Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa made the remarks as he chaired the ministerial committee for information technology and communication meeting yesterday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the minister pointed out that the development is part of the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.He highlighted the continuation of adopting initiatives to enhance government services, valuing the co-ordination between the Information and e-Government Authority and all ministries and government organisations.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and reviewed various topics, including the national human resources development programme for the IT sector and introducing an organisational entity for technological development.The committee was briefed on the outcomes of the government performance workshop and digital transformation held as part of future inspirations workshops.

