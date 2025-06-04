Saudi Arabia - droppRWA, a subsidiary of droppGroup, the world’s leading provider of sovereign-grade Web3 AI and blockchain infrastructure, today announced a landmark partnership with RAFAL Real Estate Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s leading developers, to execute the Kingdom’s first-ever Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization transaction.



This transaction is not just a technological milestone; it is a strategic inflection point. The RAFAL pilot will serve as a national feasibility benchmark for the future of tokenized property markets in Saudi Arabia. Redefining real estate ownership, the collaboration aims to introduce fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets, enabling Saudi citizens to invest everyday with amounts starting as low as single-digit riyals.



This democratized access model aligns directly with Vision 2030’s goals of financial inclusion, digital transformation and citizen empowerment. The initiative is also designed to attract institutional-grade foreign capital through compliant digital rails, unlocking trillions in both local and foreign direct investment (FDI) capital through a fully regulated, blockchain-based investment channel. From feasibility to future state under the terms of the agreement:

droppRWA, in collaboration with leading consultancies, will conduct a full feasibility study for property tokenization across RAFAL’s portfolio.

A fully regulated proof-of-concept will be developed and executed, with RAFAL supplying live real estate assets for controlled transaction testing.





Faisal Al Monai, droppRWA Co-Founder, said: "This transaction marks a paradigm shift. Around the world, we are witnessing the greatest digital transformation of the 21st century - the transformation of capital itself. The mission of this partnership positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of programmable economies, with real-world impact for every citizen - starting at just 1 riyal.



Elias Abousamra – CEO, RAFAL Real Estate: "At RAFAL, we have always believed that real estate should be both aspirational and accessible. This partnership with droppRWA is not just about technology - it’s about democratizing real estate investment and creating a global platform for foreign direct investment into the promising Saudi market. For the first time, a young Saudi can own a piece of a premium development with just a few riyals. That’s a powerful idea. Together with our partners, we are proud to pioneer a new model of ownership that speaks to the inclusive and innovative spirit of Vision 2030.



Built for Vision 2030, this initiative directly supports multiple pillars from the Vision 2030 initiative:

Digital Infrastructure: Bringing a sovereign-grade blockchain system powered by advanced AI to real estate markets

Capital Market Sophistication: Introducing compliant, blockchain-based investment instruments

Citizen Empowerment: Enabling Saudis to co-own real estate with accessible digital investment rails

Foreign Investment Attraction: Establishing trusted infrastructure for institutional-grade RWA flows





This transaction is more than a milestone - it’s a signal. A new era of programmable economies is unfolding, where access to wealth is no longer gated by privilege but powered by code. With this step, Saudi Arabia positions itself not just as a participant in the future of finance, but as one of its leading architects.



RAFAL is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developers, known for shaping vibrant, high-quality lifestyle communities. Since its establishment in 2007, RAFAL has earned a strong reputation for excellence, with the backing of respected partners including Lafana, A.K. Al Muhaidib & Sons Group, and Arabian Tawazon. Guided by a commitment to luxury, reliability, and forward-thinking design, RAFAL continues to set new standards in the Kingdom’s real estate landscape.



droppRWA is a strategic subsidiary of droppGroup, designed as the institutional on-and-off ramp for foreign direct investment into sovereign economies. This sovereign-grade tokenization ecosystem enables regulatory-grade trust and real-time settlement across real-world assets, from commodities and real estate to sovereign debt, unlocking compliant, cross-border capital flows for governments and enterprises.

