US Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive in Bahrain on Thursday, January 16, for an official visit.

His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, will meet Vice President Harris during her visit.

The Court of the Crown Prince extended its warm welcome to Vice President Harris and wished her and the accompanying delegation a pleasant stay in the kingdom.

