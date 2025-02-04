WASHINGTON - Paramount's CBS News has turned over documents sought by the Federal Communications Commission in an investigation of a "60 Minutes" interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris, a network spokesperson said on Monday.

"We submitted the documents to the FCC today," the CBS News spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Last week, agency chair Brendan Carr, appointed by President Donald Trump, said the commission had reinstated a complaint into the appearance.

Earlier on Monday, Carr told Fox News he expected CBS to turn over a copy of the unedited transcript and video of the interview by the end of the day.

"CBS played the same question on two different programs and clearly the words of the answers were very different," Carr said. "Was it edited for clarity and length - which would be fine - or are there other reasons?"

Carr said he was "open minded" about potential consequences and suggested he would release the transcript in the interest of public transparency.

In October, Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS seeking $10 billion over the interview with Harris that he called "misleading," and asked the commission to compel release of the transcript.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Paramount representatives were in settlement talks to resolve the Trump lawsuit. Paramount is seeking FCC approval for an $8.4-billion merger with Skydance Media.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez called the CBS investigation "a retaliatory move" by the government against broadcasters whose content or coverage it saw as unfavorable.

"It is designed to instill fear in broadcast stations and influence a network’s editorial decisions," she added.

The FCC is reviewing whether the broadcast violates "news distortion" rules. Though the agency is prohibited from censorship or infringing the First Amendment rights of media, broadcasters cannot intentionally distort the news.

Carr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the FCC reinstated complaints about how Walt Disney's ABC News moderated the pre-election TV debate between then President Joe Biden and Trump, as well as a complaint on Comcast-owned NBC letting Harris appear on "Saturday Night Live" before the election.

Carr's predecessor, Jessica Rosenworcel, said on Jan. 16 a nonprofit group that filed a complaint against CBS had failed to provide sufficient evidence that the broadcast engaged in "a deliberate and intentional falsification of the news."

The FCC, an independent federal agency, issues eight-year licenses to individual broadcast stations, not networks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)