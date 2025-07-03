KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft decree-law renaming Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as “Public Authority for Civil Aviation”.

The move was decided during the Cabinet’s customary weekly meeting, held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

It reflects the Kuwaiti government’s realization of the dire need for a modern and integrated piece of legislation to regulate the country’s civil aviation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji said in a press statement following the meeting.

This fresh legislation, the minister maintained, would ensure this vital sector’s required resilience to cope with global advancements in this domain. It is also deemed one of the main requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and prime determinant for licensing airports and air navigation facilities, the minister explained.

The Cabinet decided to refer the draft decree-law to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah for final approval. At the onset of its weekly meeting, the Cabinet was apprised of letters addressed to His Highness the Amir from leaders of some sisterly and friendly countries regarding aspects of joint cooperation covering various domains.

The Cabinet, then, approved a draft decree-law replacing Article (58 bis) of Law No. (31)/1970 amending some provisions of Penal Code No. (16)/1960, which stipulates that any civil servant who deliberately declines to implement a court ruling after 90 days of notification shall be punished with imprisonment for two years and a fine of KD 3,000-KD20,000 or by either.

Recommendations made by the ministerial committee of legal affairs regarding draft laws, agreements and MoUs between Kuwait and sisterly and friendly countries were also given the thumbs up during the meeting.

Finally, the Cabinet mourned former minister of information Dr. Bader Al-Yaqoub, who passed away earlier in the day, remembering the efforts and achievements he had made during his ministerial career.

