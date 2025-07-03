HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, July 16.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between October 1-15, October 16-31, November 1-15 and November 16-30.

Jordan on Thursday also issued a separate tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Fenton)