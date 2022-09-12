Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister, chairman of the High Elections Supervisory Committee, Nawaf Al Maawda yesterday issued edicts determining the headquarters of the general polling and counting committees for the upcoming elections.

He issued Edict (122) of 2022, determining the headquarters of the general polling and counting committees to elect members of Parliament.The minister also issued Edict (121) determining the headquarters of the polling and counting sub-committees to elect members of Parliament.

The first edict stated that the number of headquarters of the general polling and counting committees to elect members of Parliament is 15.The second edict defines the headquarters of the polling and counting sub-committees to elect members of Parliament in the electoral constituencies.

As many as 40 committees are distributed over all electoral constituencies in all governorates.Mr Al Maawda also issued Edict (125) of 2022, determining the headquarters of the general polling and counting committees to elect members of the municipal councils.The minister also issued Edict (124) of 2022, determining the headquarters of the polling and counting sub-committees to elect members of municipal councils.

The first edict stated that the headquarters of the general polling and counting committees to elect members of the municipal councils are 15.The second edict defines the headquarters of the polling and counting sub-committees to elect members of the municipal councils in the electoral constituencies. The 30 committees are distributed over all electoral constituencies in all governorates.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).