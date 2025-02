BEIRUT - Lebanon's new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Saturday the new government would implement economic reforms, bringing the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds and investments after last year's devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a speech, Salam said Lebanon would implement U.N. resolution 1701, which ended a previous war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Writing by Menna Alaa El-Din Editing by Mark Potter)