AMMAN — A source at the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) on Wednesday announced the resumption of natural gas supplies used for electricity generation.

The source said that the flow of gas resumed after a temporary suspension caused by recent regional tensions between Israel and Iran, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The disruption began on June 17, following the precautionary shutdown of key Eastern Mediterranean gas fields amid fears of a broader regional escalation after direct exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel. As a result, gas exports to Jordan and Egypt were suspended. A ceasefire between the two countries was later announced on June 23 by US President Donald Trump.

Despite the suspension of Jordan’s primary source of electricity generation, the Kingdom’s power supply remained stable and uninterrupted, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh recently said.

The minister said the ministry had swiftly activated emergency protocols, shifting to alternative fuels such as diesel and heavy fuel oil to maintain power generation. Kharabsheh emphasised that Jordanian power plants are equipped to switch to these fuels efficiently, ensuring grid stability even under pressure.

While this ensured a continuous power supply, officials noted that reliance on more expensive fuels has increased pressure on the national budget. Energy experts have confirmed that Jordan also maintains strategic fuel reserves and a floating LNG storage unit in Aqaba, which provides a critical short-term buffer.

