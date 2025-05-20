Egypt - The Chairperson of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday issued a decree appointing Kamil Tayyib Idris as Prime Minister.

In a related development, Burhan issued another decree appointing Salma Abdel Jabbar al-Mubarak and Nawara Abu Mohammed Mohammed Tahir as members of the Sovereignty Council, according to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA).

Idris is a former United Nations official and was an independent candidate in the 2010 presidential elections, running against former President Omar al-Bashir.

Following the events of April 2019 that led to Bashir’s ousting, the Sudanese Professionals Association presented a set of demands to the military council. Notably, these included the formation of a transitional civilian government headed by an independent div. The proposal suggested that the military council, led by Burhan, would oversee the Ministries of Defence and Interior, while the remaining ministries would be assigned to competent civilian divs. Idris was nominated at that time to head the government.

Idris, a legal expert, is known for his work at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and served as Secretary-General of the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV). He was also a member of the United Nations International Law Commission.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Cairo University in Egypt, a Bachelor of Law from the University of Khartoum, and a PhD in International Law from the Graduate Institute of International Studies at the University of Geneva in Switzerland. Idris also possesses several certificates in law, political science, international affairs, and finance from higher institutes in Geneva.

Previously, on 30 April, Al-Burhan had appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as Minister of Cabinet Affairs and tasked him with managing the duties of Prime Minister. He also approved the appointment of Ambassador Omar Siddiq as Foreign Minister. These appointments came weeks after the army reportedly regained control of the capital, Khartoum.

