AMMAN — The Irbid branch of the Agricultural Credit Corporation has begun providing interest-free loans to livestock breeders, including those raising sheep, cattle, and camels, according to the branch director, Malik Akour.

Akour said the programme, which began at the start of 2025, also includes agricultural loans for farmers and rural families across the villages and districts of Irbid Governorate. “So far, around 136 farmers have benefited from the loans,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As of June 24, the total value of loans disbursed by the branch reached JD 2,061,444, distributed across several categories. Interest-free loans to livestock breeders amounted to JD 325,000, benefiting 90 recipients, he said.

He also said that loans worth JD325,000 were allocated to support women's empowerment and rural family projects aimed at combating poverty and unemployment, with 10 borrowers benefiting. Rural financing projects received JD203,000, supporting 55 borrowers, while JD1,185,000 was directed toward land reclamation, livestock development, and food processing projects, aiding 200 farmers.

Akour emphasised the corporation’s role in supporting the sustainability of the agricultural sector this year, particularly amid a delayed rainy season and low rainfall. “The interest-free loans have helped ensure the availability of livestock feed, compensating for the shortage of natural grazing lands this season. Additionally, agricultural and food processing projects have been funded with highly subsidised interest rates.”

