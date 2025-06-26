AMMAN — The Jordanian-Syrian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport on Wednesday signed an agreement to streamline the movement of passengers, goods and transit vehicles, including trucks and buses, between the two countries.

The agreement aims to standardise procedures, promote reciprocity and ensure the "smooth" flow of transport, ultimately supporting the economic interests of both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement was announced during the committee's meeting in Amman on Wednesday, chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Fares Abu Dayyeh, and attended by Assistant Minister of Transport of Syria Mohammad Rahal and Committee members from both sides.

The meetings focused on cooperation in the land transport sector, aiming to facilitate trade and passenger movement while removing existing obstacles that hinder transport links between Jordan and Syria.

Abu Dayyeh urged building on the foundation by enhancing cooperation and coordination within transport, vital for supporting trade, the flow of goods and passenger mobility.

Abu Dayyeh and Rahal signed the minutes of the committee’s discussions, which outlined several agreed-upon measures aimed at facilitating transport and trade between the two countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

