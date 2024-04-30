Social media
HIA, Qatar sets new record in Q1 2024; surpasses previous Q1 figures

During the first quarter of 2024, HIA handled over 626,338 tonnes of cargo

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 30, 2024
Hamad International Airport (HIA) continues to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub, with Q1 2024 marking its busiest quarter yet, surpassing all previous records set in 2023.

This quarter saw a remarkable surge in passenger traffic, recording a 27.6% increase, as well as significant growth in aircraft movements by 23.9% and cargo operations by 15.4%.

HIA saw a total of 13,171,540 passengers during the first quarter of 2024 – moving 4,533,212 passengers in January, 4,368,710 passengers in February, and 4,269,618 passengers in March. Aircraft movements also experienced an increase compared to the previous year, with a total of 69,959 arriving and departing from the airport – 23,996 in January, 22,736 in February, and 23,227 in March.

During the first quarter of 2024, HIA handled over 626,338 tonnes of cargo and moved 10,457,444 bags through its facility, including 7,210,079 transfer baggage. HIA has also served 188 cargo and passenger destinations and now connects a network of 48 airlines, 44 of which operated in Q1 and an additional four airline partners that joined its network since.

In Q1, HIA introduced dedicated transfer security lanes for families with children to reduce wait times at security checkpoints and provide staff assistance to aid families with their personal belongings.

HIA also received the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI). MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, was recognised with the ‘Best Innovative Use of Big Data and Analytics Award’ at the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023, reflecting the airport’s dedication to data-driven operational enhancements. The airport’s innovative ORCHARD project received further acclaim, winning the ‘Large-Format Digital Canvases’ award for its 1.2km Digital Ribbon in Barcelona.

HIA was recently named and voted as the ‘World’s Best Airport 2024’ by the Skytrax World Airport Awards. The Doha-based facility was also named and voted as the ‘Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row and the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the 10th time in a row. HIA was inaugurated in 2014.
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade; Fed meet in focus

OIL AND GAS

QatarEnergy signs time charter agreements with 3 international companies

FINANCIAL SERVICES

QIIB net profit surges 6.1% in Q1 in Qatar

OIL AND GAS

QatarEnergy to build 18 largest LNG vessels ever built in China’s CSSC for $6bln

TRADE

UAE seeks investment, probes Kuwait market

WEATHER

Kuwait on alert for ‘heavy rain’

ECONOMY

Kuwait’s expat remittances plunge by 28.47%

VACCINE

Saudi Arabia, Bill Gates partner for new pandemic vaccines

RETAIL

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

LATEST VIDEO

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

VIDEO: New Schengen visa rules: Multiple-entry permits, 5-year validity for GCC, Indian visitors

IPO

Dubai Spinneys expands size of IPO retail offering

