Transport minister heads Qatari delegation to Saudi aviation forum

During the meetings, ways to enhance bilateral co-operation in the areas of aviation industry sustainability were discussed

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 21, 2024
QATARSAUDI ARABIAAVIATION
HE the Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti is heading the Qatari delegation to the Future Aviation Forum, which opened in Riyadh Monday.

Themed ‘Elevating Global Connectivity’ the three-day forum attracts nearly 5,000 civil aviation leaders and experts from over 120 countries. A statement from the Ministry of Transport said that the opening ceremony was attended by transport ministers, civil aviation authority chiefs, airline and airport presidents, CEOs of aircraft manufacturing companies, and renowned global investors.

On the sidelines of the forum, HE the Minister of Transport met the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria Festus Keyamo, Palestinian Minister of Transport Tarek Hosni Zaarab, Minister of Equipment and Housing, in charge of the Ministry of Transport of Tunisia Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of Saudi Arabia Eng Saleh Bin Nasser al-Jasser, Tonga’s Minister for Infrastructure Sevenitini Toumou and Director General and CEO of the Airports Council International (ACI World) Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

During the meetings, ways to enhance bilateral co-operation in the areas of aviation industry sustainability were discussed.
